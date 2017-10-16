Goalkeeper Laing saves the day as Hotspurs progress

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s progressed to the next round of the East Berks Cup after winning a penalty shootout against CAVERSHAM TRENT WHITES U12s at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley struggled with their positions during attack early on where they had three goals ruled out for offside and, after 10 minutes, Caversham took the lead.

Noah Allen showed some great skill on the ball, accelerating towards goal from the left several times, but failing to convert while Roman Meredith did a solid job in midfield.

Towards the latter part of the first half the visitors went 2-0 up with a goal from close range.

Just before half-time Barnaby Burletson and Allen went close for the hosts before Kit Daly curled the ball into the left top corner to reduce the arrears.

In the second half, Matthew Laing made a good save after 10 minutes and shortly after Allen levelled for the hosts.

Soon after Burletson put Henley ahead following a good pass from Roman Meredith.

Caversham piled on the pressure as they hit the Hotspurs crossbar. With almost the last kick of the game the visitors equalised to take the tie to a penalty shoot out.

In the resultant shoot-out Henley keeper Matthew Laing pulled off several good saves to see his side through to the next round as Hotspurs triumphed 2-1.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U11s went down a 2-1 cup defeat away at EVERSLEY AND CALIFORNIA ROYALS U11s.

The visitors were under pressure from early on in the match and goalkeeper Ben Horner had to be at his best as he pulled off a number of good saves to keep the score 0-0 at the first quarter break.

At the start of the second quarter Horner was powerless to stop the hosts going in front as a far post cross was turned in.

Captain and man-of-the-match Olly Saunders was instrumental in organising the Hurricanes defence after this set back and restrict Eversley to long range shots.

He was ably assisted in defence by Joe Turner, Daniel Tsoi and Henry Steele as their tough tackling gave the Hurricanes a foothold back in the game.

This was almost exploited by Tom Bonsor who was leading the line well and went close on a couple of occasions.

In the third quarter the Hurricanes came alive and led by Nicolai Bruun-Andersen and his quick feet they scored the equaliser. Alec Steele was rampaging down the right wing and his through ball sent Tom Yeoman away. As the Eversley keeper rushed out Yeoman calmly lobbed the ball over him to make it 1-1 heading into the final quarter.

This set up a tense last quarter and Tom Atkinson went close for the Hurricanes as they pressed for the winner. However it was not be as they conceded late on with no time remaining to respond.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U10s got their season up and running with a 2-1 win at SHINFIELD RANGERS U10s in the league cup.

With the wind behind them the Hotspurs dominated first-half possession but their efforts went unrewarded with Charlie Ingram twice hitting the crossbar, one from a 20 yard drive.

In the second half the Hotspurs couldn’t sustain the same pressure, allowing Shinfield to mount several attacks of their own. Both teams were now creating chances, the keepers dealing comfortably with what were mainly long-range efforts on goal.

With just 90 seconds left on the clock, Hotspurs lined up their third consecutive corner. Marlon Brough floated the ball into a crowded box for man-of-the-match Eddie Dixon-Ainscough to smash home into the roof of the net.

Celebrations were short-lived as failure to clear the next Shinfield attack led to a corner being conceded. Again a ball into a crowded goalmouth, followed by a mad scramble, saw the hosts pull level with just 30 seconds remaining.

With time running out the Hotspurs then won a corner and another teasing Brough delivery into the crowded goalmouth saw the ball come off a Shinfield defender into the net for the winning goal.

AFC Henley Hotspurs U10s: Charlie Ingram, Eddie Dixon-Ainscough, Eidur Gudjohnsen-Mitchell, James Mennie, Jonty Priestly, Marlon Brough, Thomas Aitken-Woods, Umar Chechi.