Anderson picks himself up to fire home side's first winning goal of the season

HOME side KIDMORE END/THE MOD recorded their second Senior Division win of the season as they defeated POLONIA READING 4-3 at Gallowstree Common on Sunday.

Polonia scored with the first shot on target after five minutes but after a shaky first 20 minutes the hosts came back into the game and equalised through a Matty Anderson header.

Kidmore End took the lead early in the second half after good wing work from Martin Haines who put the cross in for Archie Denton to score his first of the season.

Bradley Hayden scored his first of the season when he scuffed a shot which the keeper dived over.

With 15 minutes to go Kidmore End appeared to be heading to an easy win before two defensive mistakes let Polonia back in the game at 3-3. However, Kidmore End went straight down the other end of the pitch where they were awarded a penalty for a foul in the area. Anderson picked himself up and converted the decisive spot kick.

In Division 1 SC UNITED recorded their first league win of the season as they defeated CAVERSHAM AFC 5-2 at Bishopswood.

Paul Read opened the scoring for the hosts after 10 minutes with a curling free kick into the top corner from the edge of the box. Read then turned provider five minutes later threading a ball into Callum Parr Jones who beat the offside trap and chipped the Caversham keeper.

With half an hour played, Aaron Attfield made it 3-0 having collected a pass from Seb Barton, rounding a defender and placing his shot in the bottom corner. Caversham pulled a goal back on the brink of half-time when they won the ball from a mishit goal kick and their striker rounded the keeper.

Read grabbed his second of the match early in the second half, beating two defenders before slotting home from close range to make it 4-1

With 20 minutes to go Parr-Jones stole the ball back in midfield before rifling home the pick of the goals from 35 yards out.

Caversham grabbed a late consolation when Michael Johnson conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge inside the box.

HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the Sam Waters Cup after going down 4-3 at home to THE BARLEY MOW.

The hosts took the lead when a corner from Arran Finch to the back post was headed into the bottom corner by Thomas Essam. Barley Mow equalised soon after when a winger put in a deep cross which was volleyed home at the back post.

Henley restored their lead when Sam Earl played the ball to Thomas Chaplin in the final third and he curled a 25 yard strike into the top right corner.

Barley Mow equalised again when another ball into the box from out wide was headed home. Soon after the visitors went 3-2 up when a striker was put through by a long ball from the back and he fired home past the Henley goalkeeper.

Henley levelled the scores when Hugh Barklem played a ball into strike partner Owen Darani who fired home. However, the visitors had the final say as their striker broke free down the right before cutting into the box and calmly slotted home.