Woodcote/Stoke Row extend their lead at top of the table

PREMIER Division league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW remain top of the table following their 4-1 win at WESTWOOD UNITED last Saturday.

The hosts started well and looked likely to score first but it was first blood to Woodcote after only seven minutes. Westwood over-committed to attack and when the ball came to James Worsfold his one-touch pass played in Mike Davis who slid the ball past the advancing keeper.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 and Davis was involved again. His low cross from the right looked destined for Jake Dillon, but his stepover allowed the ball to travel to Adam Cashin-Murray who finished emphatically at the far post.

Woodcote pressed for the third goal with Westwood now forced to attack on the break. In the 39th minute James Worsfold’s bullet header was tipped over and from the corner the ball came out to Mike Butcher whose powerful volley struck an upright.

Westwood then broke but were thwarted by Kane Roberts’s save. Woodcote increased their lead to 3-0 just before half-time when Jake Dillon’s pass found his twin brother Frank, whose on-target shot looked to be covered by the keeper, but was deflected into the goal by a defender.

Westwood threw everything they had at Woodcote at the start of the second half, but the visitors defended resolutely and created one or two chances themselves on the break. The lead was eventually increased on 80 minutes when young substitute Aris Asri met Jonny Adey’s cross, to score his first goal for the club. Westwood reduced the arrears right at the end of the game when Butcher was dispossessed near the touchline and the resulting cross was converted from close range.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED continue to search for their first Division 1 win of the season after going down 2-0 at RICHINGS PARK.

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES posted their first Division 2 points of the season with a 4-3 win at home against BERKS COUNTY RESERVES. Woodcote’s goals were scored by Jay Pittaway, Anthony Murnane-Bell, Dan Offley and an own goal.

GORING UNITED remain top of Division 3 despite going down to a 2-0 defeat at home to BRAYBROOKE.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES moved up to second place after snatching a point with a late goal at HURST A.

The visitors started brightly and put the hosts under pressure with Owen Darani and Arron Finch both going close to opening the scoring for Town.

As the half wore on Henley were guilty of giving away free kicks and mid-way through the first half the hosts took the lead with a well-flighted free kick that beat Taylor Christopher in the visitors’ goal.

In the second half Henley defended well with Christopher pulling off several good saves.

On 75 minutes Henley came close to levelling the scores when a corner was floated into the Hurst area and goalmouth scramble eventually saw the ball cleared away.

With time running out Henley switched to a 3-5-2 system. With 89 minutes on the clock Henley won a free kick which found Henry Arthur at the far post to equalise.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES picked up a point as they drew 0-0 at AFC CORINTHIANS A.