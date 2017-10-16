Second half fight back not enough as Kites crash out

HENLEY Town crashed out of the Bluefin Sports Hellenic Challenge Cup at the Triangle Ground last Saturday as they went down 3-2 at home to AFC Aldermaston.

This was the third meeting between the two sides in 12 days in three different competitions with the visitors taking the honours in two of the games played.

The Red Kites fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to level the scores before a penalty 16 minutes from time decided the tie.

Aldermaston, who triumphed 1-0 in the league clash between the sides a week earlier, took the lead after two minutes when Chace Jewell fired home from 20 yards with his shot taking a bounce and beating Lucas Romero-Jinks in the Henley goal.

Henley then got back into the game causing Aldermaston problems on the right hand side with Karol Dereweko going close. However, on 29 minutes the visitors went 2-0 up when a four-man move ended with Karl Hanks firing home.

On 35 minutes Graham High went off injured for Henley after tackling back and was replaced by Ben French at right back. Soon after Ryan Szram saw his shot go narrowly over the bar.

The home side fought back in the second half and on the hour mark a quick throw led to Szram making it 2-1 with a curling shot from the edge of the area.

With momentum now behind them Henley continued to pump balls towards the Aldermaston back line and on 69 minutes Josh Gillespie slotted past the onrushing Callum Sangwell to level the scores.

Aldermaston started to press and close down the Henley back four and when they picked up possession 20 yards from goal the ball was flicked into the box and hit Luke Blakebrough’s arm from close range in the area and the visitors were awarded a penalty. Joe Cummuskey stepped up and scored from the penalty spot after 74 minutes.

Henley then piled on the pressure in search for an equaliser with Fraser Mowat going close with a long range shot before Rupen Limbu was substituted for Tommy Elmore with nine minutes remaining.

Three minutes from time Aldermaston had the ball in the back of the Henley net but once again the goal was ruled out for offside. In time added on Henley won two corners but were unable to find the elusive equaliser while

Romero-Jinks pulled off a close range shot with the last action of the game.