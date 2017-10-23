Rollover won

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
THE winner of last week’s Friends of Henley Town FC’s Lottery bonus ball draw was James Bradshaw, from Caversham Park, who collects the rollover prize of £50.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say