Woodcote/Stoke Row Reserves make progress thanks to Corbett's extra-time treble

RYAN CORBETT bagged an extra time hat-trick to help WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES progress to the next round of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup with a 6-4 win at YARNTON RESERVES last Saturday.

Woodcote raced into a 2-0 half-time lead through Ollie Chapman and Mike Davies. The home side pegged this back to 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes, then came an extraordinary 30 minutes of extra time.

Mike Davies restored Woodcote’s lead from Corbett’s cross, in the first period, but Yarnton hit back yet again to make it 3-3.

Corbett then took the game by storm with an extra time hat-trick to take Woodcote through. Corbett put his team a 5-3 ahead before Yarnton pulled one back to make it 5-4. Corbett completed his hat-trick in the 115th minute. Elsewhere in the competition HENLEY TOWN RESERVES crashed out of the tournament after losing 4-2 away to Oxford Senior League Division 2 side MARSTON SAINTS RESERVES.

A young visiting side started brightly with Nico Cheesman causing problems for the Saints defence. However, it was the home side who took the lead when a well-worked corner was volleyed home from 20 yards.

Henley equalised soon after when Jason Hopes won the ball on the right of midfield and passed to Arron Finch who fired home.

The visitors went 2-1 up when Cheesman was tripped in the penalty area and Finch converted from the spot.

Marston Saints were awarded a spot kick themselves after Craig Trimmings fouled a home player in the area but the resulting kick was well saved by Storm Devoy-Read in the Henley goal.

The home side equalised when a throw was not cleared and the resulting cross converted. Just before half-time Marston Saints scored again to go 3-2 up.

In the second half the home side started brightly and extended their lead with another well taken goal. Jack Patterson went close on a couple of occasions to pulling a goal back for the visitors who were reduced to 10-men after Cheesman was sent off for picking up his second yellow card of the match.f

The remainder of the match was a fiery encounter with players on both sides being booked.