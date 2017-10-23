Barklem's brace not enough as penalty proves decisive

EMMER GREEN had to settle for a point following a hard-fought Senior Division 2-2 draw at Cintra Park against DEE ROAD RANGERS on Sunday.

Jordan Cox opened the scoring for the visitors after he nipped off the defender and fired home with a left foot shot straight into the bottom left hand corner. Dee Road grabbed an equaliser soon after and it was honours even at the break.

Daniel Donegan put Emmer Green ahead with a free kick after he was fouled outside the area. The visitors looked like they were going to pick up all three points but the referee played nine minutes of extra time and in the final minute Dee Road found the back of the net to equalise.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END/THE MOD went down to a 3-1 defeat away at READING IRISH.

In an entertaining encounter Kidmore End started the game well and took the lead after 25 minutes when new signing Phil Da Silva slotted in at the far post after good build up play.

The visitors continued to play well and started the second half with lots of procession. However, having an under strength squad and just one substitute, weary legs took their toll as Reading Irish scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to secure the points.

In Division 1 SC UNITED crashed to a 4-1 defeat at THE BULL.

Elsewhere in the division a late BURGHFIELD penalty gave the visitors all three points as they defeated hosts HENLEY TOWN 4-3 with all the goals coming in the second half. Henley had the better of the first half but went in level at half-time despite hitting the opponent’s woodwork on two occasions.

The visitors went ahead early in the second half when they converted a corner. Soon after Burghfield were 2-0 up when a long ball forward saw a striker unleash his shot into the back of the net.

The visitors appeared to have secured all three points when they went 3-0 up after a Burghfield player headed home a cross.

Henley hit back with Dan Sykes beating a defender on the edge of the box before playing Daniel York in on the right who played the ball into the area where Hugh Barklem scored.

Soon after a corner was cleared and played back out to Daniel York who whipped a ball in that was headed against the crossbar before Barklem smashed home from the rebound for his second of the match.

The hosts levelled the score when a cross in from Arran Finch came back out off the crossbar and Owen Darani took a touch and settled himself before sending his shot into the bottom corner.

With time running out Burghfield played a long ball played forward and their striker was fouled in the Henley penalty area. The spot kick was converted to wrap up the scoring for the visitors.