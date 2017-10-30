Adams bags double hat-trick as free-scoring Emmer Green put 16 past Ghana Stars

RYAN ADAMS scored a double hat-trick as EMMER GREEN thrashed GHANA STARS 16-1 in their Senior Division clash at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The hosts raced into a 9-0 half-time lead with a further seven being scored after the interval. The score could have been more had Daniel Donegan not missed a penalty when his side was 11-0 up.

Jordan Cox opened the scoring after two minutes before Adams netted his first three goals soon after in the space of just 16 minutes. Luke Donegan made it 5-0 before Dave Kingham scored his side’s sixth after 38 minutes.

The hosts then scored three goals in three minutes just before half-time with Craig Fitzpatrick, Daniel Donegan and Jordan Lovelock all getting their names on the score sheet.

Three minutes into the second half Adams scored his fourth goal of the game before Luke Donegan netted his second of the game.

Following a penalty miss Johnny Adey made it 12-0 before Chris Read chipped in with a goal.

The visitors pulled a goal back to make it 13-1 before Luke Donegan completed his hat-trick with his side’s 14th of the game. Adams netted twice more late in the game to take his personal tally to six and wrap up the scoring.

Although the result was not a record score for the hosts, it did equal a previous 16-1 thrashing Emmer Green recorded back in 1989 when they beat Belmont on their way to winning the Division 2 title. On that day Steve Read, father of Chris who bagged a goal on Sunday, scored seven times.