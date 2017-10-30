Davies's treble helps side maintain top spot

VISITING side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW consolidated their position at top of the Premier Division with a 7-4 win at BERKS COUNTY last Saturday.

A Mike Davies hat-trick and a brace for James Worsfold saw Woodcote to a comfortable victory. Johnny Adey, newly arrived from Reading YMCA scored his first goal for the club while leading scorer Jake Dillon was also on the scoresheet.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED are still seeking their first win in Division 2 after they went down 2-1 against FC IMAAN LIONS at Bishopswood.

The visitors went ahead after six minutes only for Aaron Attfield to equalise four minutes later. The visitors scored what turned out to be the winning goal two minutes before half-time.

TAPLOW UNITED A leapfrogged GORING UNITED RESERVES to the top of Division 4 after running out 4-1 winners. Mark Pearson netted the only goal for the hosts.

Ryan Corbett netted his fourth goal in two matches for WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES in their Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup 3-1 home defeat against READING YMCA RAPIDS.

WARGRAVE progressed to the next round of the Berks and Bucks Junior Cup with a 6-0 win at CHALVEY SPORTS. The visitors dominated the first half and two goals from Tom Bray and one from Stuart Moss gave Wargrave a 3-0 half-time lead.

The second half was more even as Chalvey pushed to get back into the game, but an own goal made it 4-0 before Bradley Reaiche added the fifth for the visitors with a 25 yard lob. Moss wrapped up the scoring with his ninth goal in three games.