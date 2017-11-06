Kidmore and Emmer Green march on in cup

EMMER GREEN booked a place in the quarter finals of the Tilehurst Charity Cup thanks to an emphatic 4-0 win at DEE ROAD RANGERS on Sunday.

The visitors started the strongest of the two sides and took the lead when Ryan Adams took advantage of a mistake from the keeper to fire home into an empty net.

Emmer Green felt they should have had a penalty soon after when Jordan Cox appeared to be sandwiched between the keeper and the defender and was bought down only for the referee to wave play on.

Cox doubled his side’s lead early in the second half when he got on the end of a Daniel Donegan free kick. Emmer Green looked comfortable when Andy Rossiter made it 3-0 with a strike from 20 yards out.

Emmer Green sealed their place in the last eight of the competition with a fourth goal after Jordan Lovelock was tripped in the box and captain Daniel Donegan scored from the resulting penalty.

KIDMORE END/THE MOD also secured their place in the last eight of the competition thanks to a 2-0 win at GHANA STARS.