Ten-man Town hit back to secure points

HENLEY TOWN secured all three Division 1 points from their home match with WS HOBNOB despite playing more than half the match with just 10 men.

Henley started the match brightly with Hugh Barklem going close with a couple of efforts on goal.

The hosts took the lead when from a corner whipped in by Thomas Chaplin was volleyed home by Barklem. Soon after Henley were reduced to 10 men when Tom Essam picked up a straight red card. WS Hobnob equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Henley went 2-1 up early in the second half when another Chaplin corner was fired home, this time by Ben Harwood. The hosts continued to dominate despite being a man down and after some good work down the right a cross was put into the opponents box by Dan York took several deflections before falling to Nico Cheesman who smashed the ball home into the far right corner to make it 3-1.

Late in the game the visitors pulled a goal back when a ball broke loose to a player on the edge of the area who fired home.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED picked up a point as they drew 3-3 at AFC BRADFIELD in a match that saw the visitors lead three times.

Aaron Attfield scored the opener after running onto the end of his strike partner Paul Read’s flick before crashing his shot in from the edge of the area. Bradfield replied almost immediately from the restart, a cross from the left hand side headed in from close range.

Centre half Thorsten Gentsch gave United a halftime lead, rising highest to head home a Tom Payne corner. Bradfield made it 2-2 early in the second half, pouncing on a mis-hit defensive clearance before playing in their striker to slot home.

Attfield gave United a late lead in the game, latching onto an Aaron Hart long ball, racing clear and chipping the onrushing Bradfield keeper to complete his brace.

Just when the points seemed to be won Bradfield scored with the last kick of the game, a right wing cross bundled in at the far post.