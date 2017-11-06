Moss is the hat-trick hero for free-scoring Wargrave

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW completed a league double over WESTWOOD UNITED last Saturday and in so doing consolidated their lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Westwood came to Woodcote with a game plan to defend in depth, prevent Woodcote’s free-flowing style and to frustrate their high-scoring forwards.

The tactic seemed to work for most of the first half as Woodcote’s chances were restricted to a good header by Patrick Gardner which brought a good save from the Westwood keeper on 22 minutes.

However, all Westwood’s resolve was undone after 35 minutes when they had a player sent off for violent conduct and five minutes later Gardner, making his home debut, strode forward into space and scored with an emphatic low shot, giving the keeper no chance and Woodcote a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

Woodcote might have increased their lead at the start of the second half when they surged forward and three consecutive goal bound shots were charged down by defenders.

The second half settled into a similar pattern to the first and as 10-man Westwood tired Woodcote made it 2-0 on 70 minutes, Mike Davies converting from close-range as Mike Butcher’s cross was flicked into his path by Jake Dillon.

On the stroke of full time the home team made it 3-0 when Adam Cashin-Murray converted man-of-the-match, Mike Davies’ cross.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED recorded their first Division 1 win of the season as they ran out 2-0 victors at FRILSHAM AND YATTENDON.

Tom Candish put the visitors in front after 37 minutes as he lobbed the keeper from 25 yards.

The win was secured when Markland Tidswell bundled his way through several challenges before lifting the ball over the on-rushing keeper in the 75th minute.

GORING UNITED remain top of Division 3 after running out 4-2 winners at WOODLEY UNITED A.

Javier Marzo netted twice and Simon Browne as the visitors raced into a 3-0 half-time lead. Jack Plosynski netted Goring's fourth goal in the second half before the hosts hit back with two goals of their own.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES remain in second place after winning 5-0 at HIGHMOOR/IBIS ATHLETIC in a match that saw Nick Holzer score a hat-trick.

The visitors started brightly with Arron Finch seeing an early effort go over the bar whilst Holzer also tested the home keeper early on. Henley took the lead on 15 minutes when Owen Darani cut in from the right wing and set up Holzer who ran through before slotting the ball wide of the home keeper.

Having taken the lead Henley dominated the remainder of the half and on 30 minutes Josh Mills won the ball and set up Holzer for his second of the game.

The hosts came back into the game early in the second half before Holzer made it 3-0 when he outpaced the Highmoor defence to fire home after good work in midfield by Henry Arthur. A long ball into the home penalty area resulted in a Higmoor player heading in an own goal.

With time running out Holzer was brought down on the edge of the penalty area and from the resulting free kick Adam Henley fired home Henley’s fifth of the match.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE eased to a 5-1 home win against TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES.

The hosts went 1-0 up after Callum Hunter won a penalty which was converted by Stuart Moss. Hunter then assisted Michael Few who made it 2-0 before Tom Bray set up Callum Alliston to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Wargrave made it 4-0 shortly after the break after Bray and Hunter combined to set up Moss for his second of the game. Taplow pulled a goal back before Moss completed his hat-trick to wrap up the scoring.

• Goals from youngster Bailey Goodenough 2 and Mike Higley were not enough to prevent WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES from bowing out of the Reading Junior Cup as they lost 7-3 away at HURST.