Donegan nets treble as hosts march on

EMMER GREEN maintained their unbeaten Senior Division record as they secured another three points with a comfortable 8-0 home win against RICHFIELD ROVERS at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.

The hosts opened the scoring when Daniel Donegan’s free kick went straight in from 25 yards. Craig Fitzpatrick doubled the lead with a good strike to make it 2-0 at the break.

Emmer Green stepped up a gear as the floodgates opened with another two goals from Daniel Donegan and one each from Jordan Lovelock, Dave Kingham, Ryan Adams and Luke Donegan to complete the rout.

At the other end of the pitch Dave Mortimer, who donned the goalkeepers gloves at late notice, kept a clean sheet.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END/THE MOD recorded their third win of the season as they ran out 1-0 winners at TILEHURST CLUB.

• In the Industrial Cup, HENLEY TOWN made progress thanks to a 3-1 home win against AFC BURGHFIELD RESERVES.

Henley started brightly and their early pressure paid off when Dan Hayden took a quick free-kick to Aaron Brittain who went on to beat three Burghfield players down the wing before playing the forward to Dan York who whipped in a cross which was converted by Hugh Barklem with a powerful front post header The hosts extended their lead when a Burghfield defender stuck out a hand to block Nico Cheesman’s cross. Thomas Chaplin converted from the penalty spot. The visitors pulled a goal back but Henley soon restored their two goal advantage when Cheesman played the ball into Sam Earl who had his back to goal before turning his defender and shooting into the bottom right hand corner.