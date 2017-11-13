Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Football fight

POLICE were called to a football match in Henley after a fight between two players.

Officers attended Henley Town FC’s ground in Mill Lane on Sunday when an altercation on the pitch spilled over into the changing rooms after the club’s Industrial Cup game against AFC Burghfield reserves.

The incident involved one player from each side but other players and spectators had to step in to separate the men before calling the police. No arrests were made.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33