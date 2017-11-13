Free-scoring Wargrave secure bragging rights on derby day

VISITORS ROTHERFIELD UNITED slipped to a 6-2 Division 1 defeat away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN on Saturday.

The hosts, who were leading 2-0 at half-time, were 4-0 up before Tom Candish pulled a goal back for United. Maidenhead netted again to make it 5-1 before Ed Bickerton scored the visitors second of the game. The home time wrapped up the scoring with their sixth of the match 10 minutes from time.

Callum Hunter and Bradley Reaiche helped themselves to two goals each as WARGRAVE beat local rivals HENLEY TOWN TOWN RESERVES 6-1 in their Division 3 clash at the Recreation Ground.

In a tight first half the hosts took the lead when Hunter headed home a free kick from Tom Bray. Hunter then assisted Reaiche to make it 2-0 before Henley pulled a goal back with an own.

Ben Carter in the Wargrave goal made several good saves to keep the score at 2-1 at the break against a much changed Henley side that included Darren Martin making his debut in the centre of defence.

The second half started tightly again before Hunter dispossessed a Henley defender before slotting home from the edge of the box to make it 3-1. Stuart Moss set up Reaiche to make it 4-1 before Bray assisted Moss to make it 5-1. Bray added a long distance goal in the dying minutes to make it 6-1. The two sides will go head to head again a week Saturday when they meet at Mill Lane for the return league match.

• GORING UNITED progressed to the next round of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup thanks to a 2-1 home win against MINSTER LOVELL. Jack Purser gave United a half-time lead while Sam Fuller was on target for the hosts in the second half.