Away day kings march on

VISITING side KIDMORE END/THE MOD made it three successive away wins in all competitions as they triumphed 4-1 at Senior Division basement side GHANA STARS on Sunday.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to IMAAN. The visitors scored the only goal of the match after 75 minutes.

EMMER GREEN’S unbeaten run came to an end after they lost 2-1 at home to READING IRISH in the Berks and Bucks Cup.

The hosts were slow to start and were punished when Reading Irish took the lead just before half-time. Emmer Green stepped up a gear in the second half and got an equaliser with a bullet header from John Donegan. However, the home side found themselves behind soon after and despite chances couldn’t find a goal in them to push Irish to penalties.

In the Industrial Cup, SC UNITED crashed out of this season’s competition after going down 2-1 to THE BULL at Bishopswood.