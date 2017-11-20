Moss nets hat-trick as Wargrave hit top spot

STUART MOSS scored a hat-trick to help fire WARGRAVE to the top of the Division 3 table thanks for a resounding 7-2 win at TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES on Saturday.

Wargrave took the lead through Moss before Bradley Reaiche made it 2-0 from 18 yards out. Tom Bray then ran through one-on-one with the keeper and skipped round him to make it 3-0. Moss then assisted Shaun Kitzinger who finished well to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Wargrave were in control throughout and made it 5-0 when Moss scored a solo goal beating a few defenders and curling the ball into the top corner from an angle 16 yards out. Taplow pulled a goal back before Bray went through one-on-one again and again rounded the keeper to make it 6-1.

Taplow scored a second before Moss rounded off the scoring with a header from a Matt Belcher corner for his hat-trick and to make it 7-2.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES missed out on the chance of closing the gap at the top of the table as they crashed to a 2-1 home defeat against AFC CORINTHIANS A.