Monday, 27 November 2017

SC United caught out on the break as visitors secure the honours at Bishopswood

HOME side KIDMORE END/THE MOD saw their three match winning run come to an end last Sunday as they went down 3-2 against WOODLEY WANDERERS in their Senior Division clash at Gallowstree Common.

In Division 1 SC UNITED went down to a 4-2 defeat against AFC BRADFIELD at Bishopswood.

The visitors were 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes, firstly from a left wing cross tapped in at the back post and then from a penalty following a handball decision.

Aaron Attfield gave United a lifeline midway through the first half, latching on to the end of a Paul Read through ball and placing it past the keeper at the near post.

Just before halftime Bradfield made it 3-1 with a well placed free-kick clipping the bar on its way in.

United pushed forward chasing the game in the second half hitting the post twice and working the Bradfield keeper but always looked susceptible to the counter attack. The latter turned out to be the bigger danger when Bradfield beat the home side’s offside trap with 10 minutes to go, their centre forward racing through to make it 4-1.

Walid Zakis saw his shot in the 90th minute deflected in off a Bradfield defender to make it 4-2.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN slipped to their second consecutive defeat as they went down 2-1 away at WS HOBNOB.

