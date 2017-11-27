Fielder's header earns side a share of spoils

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s came from behind twice in order to maintain their unbeaten start to their East Berks League season as they drew 2-2 away to BINFIELD UNITED U15s last Saturday.

Binfield started the stronger team and were rewarded for pressing Henley in their own half early in the game, winning the ball on the right and quickly working the ball into the box for an early goal.

Shaken into a response, Henley started to produce some good combination play and were rewarded with a breakthrough with Ben Hudson providing an inch perfect pass into the path of Sonny Martin who slid the ball past the advancing Binfield keeper to level the scores. Binfield regained their lead with a neat finish before half time.

In the second half Jem McAllister had to produce two outstanding saves in the Henley goal to keep out the home side. Jamie Hudson crashed a header onto the bar from a Justus Larter corner before Henley leveled the scores. Felix Grant providing an angled cross to the far post for Elliot Fielder to power a header in at the far post.

Fielder was inches away from adding a second, seeing his right footed shot cannon off the post in the dying minutes.