Clinical Nomads send Town crashing out of Floodlit Cup

HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the Perpetua Press Floodlit Cup on Tuesday as they went down to a 5-1 defeat at Hellenic League Premier Division side Oxford City Nomads on their 3G plastic pitch at the City Stadium.

The young Oxford City side are mostly full time trainees and were fit and technically very good and the level 3G pitch suited their style of play.

The Nomads started brightly and in the early stages Henley goalkeeper George Hunter had to make three good saves to keep the scores level.

The Red Kites gradually got a foot into the match and the game became end to end with both sides creating chances.

Oxford took the lead on the half hour mark when an 18-yard shot from Sami Khawaja sneaked inside Hunter’s left hand post.

Henley never gave up and a shot from Town striker Abdul Ally was well saved by Nomads keeper Luke Sanders.

Both sides had chances early in the second half but as the rain came down it made the ball come off the pitch much quicker which suited the fitter Oxford City team. Tommy Elmore headed a goal bound shot off the line and at the other end Luke Blakebrough had a header saved by Sanders.

The home side were making use of the quicker pitch surface with their slick style of play and they scored two quick goals from Dan Collins and Connor Mattimore before the hour to make it 3-0.

Henley pulled a goal back in the 61st minute when Ally came in from the left to fire past Sanders to make it 3-1. The Red Kites never let their heads drop although they were finding it more difficult against the Nomads’ quick passing game and Collins and the stylish Mattimore made 5-1 at the final whistle.

Henley Town: George Hunter, Tommy Elmore, Craigh Dunn, Luke Blakebrough, Tyrone May, Jack Byerley, Musa Drammeft, Fraser Mowat, Abdul Ally, Loridon Daka, Rupen Limbu. Substitutes: Harry Campbell, Will Jaycock. Matt Leigh.

HENLEY Town crashed out of this season’s Reading Senior Cup at the first hurdle last Saturday as they went down 4-0 away at Wokingham and Emmbrook in a match played out in difficult wet conditions

Two goals in each half were enough to send the Satsumas into the next round at Lowther Road against a Henley side that lifted the cup two seasons ago.

The hosts took the lead after just five minutes when Sam Lawrence fired home past George Hunter in the Henley goal.

Wokingham and Emmbrook made it 2-0 on 20 minutes when James Charlton headed home.

The match then became more even with Henley creating several chances and restricting the hosts to just a couple of long range efforts.

John Persons put the hosts 3-0 after 70 minutes as his free-kick found the back of the Henley net.

Five minutes later Wokingham captain Will Day got his name on the score sheet to complete the scoring.

Henley manager Jock Mowat made a couple of substitutions on 78 minues bringing on Adrian Cosman and Josh Gillespie for Francois Ali and Rupen Limbu.

The Red Kites created a couple of half chances late on but were unable to pull a goal back in a match that saw the visitors pick up three yellow cards.

Henley Town: George Hunter, Francois Ali, Abdul Ally, Luke Blakebrough, Harry Campbell, Lindon Daka, Musa Drammeft, Craigh Dunn, Tommy Elmore, Rupen Limbu, Tyrone May. Subtitutes: Adrian Cosman, Josh Gillespie.