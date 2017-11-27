Nicholas wraps up five-star display for high-flying Goring

PREMIER Division league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW were left frustrated last Saturday when, having travelled to NEWBURY, their match was postponed due to a late withdrawal by the match referee.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES remain second from bottom in the table after going down to a 3-1 home defeat against MORTIMER RESERVES.

After an attacking start by the visitors, Woodcote had a good spell which led to them taking the lead after 30 minutes. Tommy Chapman’s shot from distance was parried by the Mortimer keeper into the path of Woodcote youngster Joe Price, who scored with a tap-in on his debut for the club.

Almost on half-time Woodcote could have made it 2-0 but three attackers watched the ball travel the whole way along the goal line without supplying the finishing touch.

At the start of the second half Mortimer gave notice of their intent and only a good double save by Andrew Symonds prevented an equaliser.

The respite was short-lived as an own goal by Adam Burgess brought the scores level. Soon after Mortimer were prevented from taking the lead by a goal line clearance.

With Woodcote fighting a rearguard action the second Mortimer goal on 65 minutes was inevitable, as was the third not long afterwards.

WARGRAVE remain top of Division 3 despite being held to a 4-4 draw at home against HURST A.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN RESERVES narrowly went down to a 4-3 defeat at BRAYBROOKE.

A young Henley side, with eight first team players missing, found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

Taylor Christopher and Adam Henley were both brought on at the start of the second half and, after soaking up early pressure, the visitors pulled a goal back when a free kick was deflected past the home keeper.

Nick Holzer netted direct from a corner to bring the score back to 3-2. Soon after the scores were level after Holzer outpaced the home defence before beating the Braybrooke goalkeeper.

Henley were now on top and a good move involving Nico Cheesman and Holzer was only halted by the offside flag.

The visitors made their last substitution of the game bringing on Tom Oliver on for Toby Camfield who had picked up an injury following some heavy challenges picked up in the first half.

With just one minute of the match remaining Braybrooke away for a final time and scored a deflected goal to secure all three points.

GORING UNITED RESERVES maintained their Division 4 promotion push thanks to a 5-2 home win against FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS.

Lee Allen, Gary Heath and Samuel Simmonds were on target for the hosts in the first half. Heath completed his double on the hour mark before Jonathan Nicholas wrapped up the scoring for the hosts.