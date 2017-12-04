Green in seventh heaven as side clinch semi-final spot

EMMER GREEN booked their place in the semi-final of the Tilehurst Charity Cup with a 7-3 win over RICHFIELD ROVERS.

The hosts opened the scoring when John Donegan firing home with a half volley and Ryan Adams made it 2-0 after getting on the end of a pin-point cross from Chris Read.

But Richfield hit back with two penalties to put the teams level at the break.

After the restart, Green took the lead again Ryan Adams was fouled in the box and Daniel Donegan scored from the spot.

Chris Read then extended Green’s lead to four when he bundled home from a Donegan corner. Richfield managed to pull another goal back to 4-3 but Green piled on the pressure.

Jake Tucker found Ryan Adams free on the wing who crossed to Luke Donegan to slot home. Adams then made it six by getting on the end of a ball from Daniel Donegan who went round the keeper and beat him one-on-one.

Johnny Adey completed the scoring after Jordan Cox beat two defenders to square to Adey to make it an easy finish.

HENLEY TOWN’S Industrial Cup match with BURGHFIELD was postponed due a frozen Triangle Ground pitch.

In the league SONNING COMMON UNITED ran out 6-3 winners against AFC BURGHFIELD RESERVES in Division 1.