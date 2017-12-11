Clubs ask for more pitches

MORE sports pitches could be created in Wargrave.

The village football and cricket clubs have suggested using King’s Field and the recreation ground off Recreation Road.

The two areas already contain pitches used by Wargrave Cricket Club, Wargrave Football Club and the Wargrave Girls FC and Wargrave Wolves youth teams.

The clubs suggested having several football pitches for teams ranging from five-a-side to 11-a-side and a second cricket square in Kings Field.

The existing football pitches could be realigned to create more room.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “The cricket clubs needs an extra square as Knowl Hill is going and players want to join Wargrave. With two clubs involved there’s more usage.”

The suggested layout also includes a parking area and dog walking zone.

The Wargrave Lido fund, which is raising money for a new swimming pool, has asked the council for land.

More investigations will be carried out before the councillors make a decision.