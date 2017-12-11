Industrious Town put in five-stay cup display

HENLEY TOWN progressed to the next stage of the Industrial Cup thanks to a comprehensive 5-1 win away to BURGHFIELD last Sunday.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides and forced two consecutive corners, the latter of which was scored by Thomas Chaplin.

Burghfield had a chance a minute after the goal when their striker was through on goal but Charlie York pulled off a good save for the visitors.

A good Henley moved started by York at the back saw the ball played to Arron Finch before releasing Thomas Chaplin down the left. Thomas Chaplin went on to beat two defenders and squared the ball to Owen Darani who took a touch before firing home to make it 2-0.

Good play in midfield saw George Chaplin play the ball out wide to Thomas Chaplin who cut in and took a shot which squirmed in through the keeper’s legs to make it 3-0. Soon after the hosts pulled a goal back from a free-kick.

Burghfield had a chance to get back in the game when their striker broke clear of the defence but York made a good save.

The tie was finished off when Henley’s defender Jack Beales hit a shot from 45 yards that went sailing in over the goalkeeper’s head.

Henley had a chance to extend their lead when Darani was taken down in the box but Dan Sykes’s penalty was saved. From the resulting corner Darani played a short one-two with Sam Earl before sending a shot into the top corner for his second of the match.

KIDMORE END crashed out of the Tilehurst Charity Cup after going down 5-2 to PURLEY at the quarter-final stage at Gallowstree Common.