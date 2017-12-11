Crean wraps up scoring

EMMER GREEN bagged another three Senior Division points thanks to an 8-0 win against RICHFIELD ROVERS at Laurel Park.

Ryan Adams opened the scoring for visitors on 14 minutes with a simple tap-in. Adams doubled the lead three minutes later when he lifted the ball over the keeper and hit the back of the net.

Adams was involved again soon after, this time in the build-up where he passed to Johnny Adey who tapped home from close range. Jordan Cox made it 4-0 five minutes before the break heading home a Daniel Donegan corner.

Emmer Green made it 5-0 on 50 minutes after Ryan Adams was pushed over in the box. Captain Daniel Donegan handed Adams the opportunity for his hat-trick and he did not disappoint by scoring the resulting penalty.

Adey scored his second of the game, rising above the defence to head home Daniel Donegan’s free kick. Luke Donegan hit number seven after Jordan Cox put him through on goal and Ciaran Crean made it 8-0 after Adams’ reverse pass found Crean who finished with a deft touch.

In Division 1 SC UNITED remain second from bottom after slipping to a 3-1 home defeat against THE BULL at Bishopswood.