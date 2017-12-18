Brown fires home leveller for Hotspurs

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s put on a powerful display to edge out RUSHMOOR COMMUNITY JAGUARS U15s 3-1 in their East Berks League Division 3 clash at the Triangle on Saturday.

Both sides headed into the clash unbeaten and knowing victory would ensure top spot over the Christmas break. As expected the game proved to be well matched with both teams trying to play attractive football on a difficult surface.

Rushmore struck first with a fine through ball catching the Henley defence square with the Jaguars striker sliding the ball into the back of the net.

Henley were unphased and struck back almost immediately from the re-start. Archie Barker powered down the left wing and crossed to Justus Larter who hit a stunning left-footed volley to equalise.

Henley were starting to hit their stride, with Jamie Hudson and Jem McAllister pulling the strings in the middle, Liam Hilditch, Henry Lenthall, Phil Hayes, Felix Butterworth and Owen Simmons holding firm at the back and Sonny Martin and Barker stretching Rushmoor’s defence with their pace.

It was Felix Grant who turned game changer flicking a backheel into the path of Barker, who shot past the Jaguars keeper for the Hotspurs to take the lead. The Jaguars continued to throw bodies forward in an attempt to level and stand-in Henley keeper Ben Hudson had to be alert to palm away a certain equaliser before brother Jamie Hudson capped a barnstorming performance by converting a chance in the final moments to kill the game off.

In Division 7 AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U15s were held to a 1-1 draw at home to AFC READING FALCONS U15s.

The hosts put in a solid performance on what proved to be an almost solid pitch as icy conditions were the order of the day.

The Hotspurs took control from kick-off, creating numerous chances but were unable to capitalise on these going into half-time

0-0.

More offensive play from the Hotspurs at the start of the second half proved to be an opportunity for the Falcons to break and with the combination of an icy pitch and a slippery ball, the visitors took the lead.

Undeterred, Henley showed their determination and will to win with a neat through ball from midfielder Will Saunders to striker Leo Brown who fired home the equaliser.

Reading battled to the end with some good attacking moves that were cut out by man-of-the-match centre back Dino Cheesman.