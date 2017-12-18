Corbett brace sends side into New Year top of table

PREMIER Division league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW go into their Christmas break in on the back of a 3-2 thrilling home win against COOKHAM DEAN last Saturday.

A good-sized crowd saw an entertaining match which ebbed and flowed throughout as first one side then the other held the ascendancy.

The game started and continued at furious pace with the visitors faster out of the blocks.

Cookham Dean were rewarded after 12 minutes with a finish by Scott Jackson from an angle after he was played in to go clear down the left flank. The visiting

side were then denied extending their lead on 17 minutes by a brave save by Kane Roberts.

This proved a crucial turning-point for three minutes later Woodcote were on terms. Ryan Corbett was played in by Andy Bullett and his cool lob gave the keeper no chance for 1-1.

The home side then had a good chance to take the lead but a saving tackle robbed Patrick Gardner of what seemed a certain goal.

Next, it was Cookham’s turn to go close and be robbed by a fine tip-over by Roberts, but it was the home team which broke the deadlock on 30 minutes. Jake Tucker knocked a good ball down the line and Ryan Corbett cleverly took it past his marker before whipping-in a great cross for Mike Davies to score with a stooping header. The keeper took the pace off the ball, but it still trickled over the line for 2-1.

Almost on half-time Cookham made it 2-2 with a looping header over Roberts from a well-flighted free kick. The second half clearly belonged to Woodcote but they were made to fight every inch of the way and the decisive goal came on the hour mark. Sam Tucker’s cross eluded three defenders and Ryan Corbett, lurking at the far post, hammered the ball into the top of the net for 3-2.

The chances were few and far between after that but fell mainly to Woodcote with Mike Davies going close at the death.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED slipped to second from bottom in Division 1 after going down to a 3-1 defeat at HURST. Daniel Sporle was on target for the visitors.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES were forced to play with 10 men after late withdrawals and went down 2-1 at AFC CORINTHIANS.

Liam Baker gave the visitors an early lead and they could have increased their advantage with a couple of chances going begging.

AFC Corinthians equalised before half-time and took the lead early in the second half, but Woodcote continued to create chances to the end but couldn’t get the equaliser.

GORING UNITED moved up to second place in Division 3 thanks to a 7-0 home win against TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES in a match that saw Sam Fuller score a first-half hat-trick. Javier Marzo also netted twice in the first 45 minutes as the hosts led 5-0 at the interval. In the second half Benjamin Fuller and Angus Williams added to the home side’s scoreline.