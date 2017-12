FREE-SCORING EMMER GREEN moved to within two points of the Senior Division league leaders last Sunday as they ran out 9-3 winners at POLONIA READING.

Goals came thick and fast for Emmer Green playing on the hosts’ 3G pitch in Whitley with a hat trick from both Ryan Adams and Daniel Donegan, a brace from Luke Donegan and goal of the game from Jordan Cox. The result maintained the visitors’ unbeaten record this season that has now seen them score 53 league goals in just seven matches.

In Division 1 SC UNITED suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat at Bishopswood against visiting side READING UNITED.