AARON Attfield scored four goals for visitors ROTHERFIELD UNITED at FC IMAAN LIONS in last Saturday’s Division 1 clash but still ended up on the losing side.

Attfield put the visitors ahead after 25 minutes before the hosts hit back with two goals of their own to lead 2-1. Attfield equalised three minutes before the interval but two minutes later the Lions netted again to lead 3-2 at half-time.

Five minutes into the second half Attfield equalised for Rotherfield to complete his hat-trick. Five minutes later Attfield was on target again to put United 4-3 up.

The Lions levelled once again nine minutes from time and with the game heading into injury time the hosts netted once more to secure all three points. The result put the home side top of the league table.

GORING UNITED moved back to the top of Division 3 thanks to a 4-1 win away to HURST A. Matt Ploszynski opened the scoring for the visitors with Freddie Bermingham also netting a brace in the first half. Javier Marzo completed the scoring for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE knocked MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES off top spot after drawing 1-1 at the Recreation Ground.

Following an even first quarter-of-an-hour Wargrave began to take control and looked the better side before Stuart Moss was sent off. The rest of the half was a scrappy affair.

The second half also started scrappily and Maidenhead could have taken the lead when their striker had an open goal but hit the crossbar.

Wargrave took the lead when Dan Patterson scored a penalty on the hour mark.

The home side limited Maidenhead to just a few chances and almost doubled their lead several times before eventually conceding in a stoppage time equaliser.

With time running out Wargrave were reduced to nine men when goalkeeper Ben Carter was sent off but the home side managed to hold on for the remainder of injury time to secure a share of the spoils.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 3-2 defeat at WOODLEY UNITED B. Mark Pearson and John Helas were on target in the first half for the visitors.