Friendly called off

Monday, 01 January 2018
A FRIENDLY match between Henley Town Reserves and AFC Henley U18s, which was due to take place tonight (Friday) has been called off.
Henley Town was going to host the charity match at their Triangle ground in Mill Lane but the visitors were unable to get a team together for the under the floodlights clash.
Reserves manager Paul Trimmings says the club would be looking to arrange another charity game in the future.
