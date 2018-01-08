Derby-day charity clash

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
DESPITE there being no league matches at Henley Town’s Mill Lane Triangle ground over the festive period, there will be a friendly match under the floodlights on Friday of next week (December 29). Henley Town Reserves will play a charity match against AFC Henley U18s, kick-off 7pm. Entry to the game is £1.
08 January 2018
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
