Semi-final heartache

VISITORS Watlington Town missed out on a place in the Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup final as they went down 3-1 at Senior League Premier Division side Freeland last Saturday.

Watlington started the game brightly and Ben Little tested the Freeland goalkeeper with a stinging shot from range.

Freeland took the lead shortly before half-time when a mazy run from the Freeland winger beat three defenders and his cross was turned in from close range.

The teams went in at the break with the hosts meriting their half-time lead but Watlington still very much in the game. In the second half the visitors pushed for an equaliser but were eventually undone by counter attack, and the ball was forced home past goalkeeper Selwood.

Town could have got one back when Tom Bowden raced into the box from the wing and appeared to be tugged as he went to pull the trigger, but Town’s appeals fell on deaf ears. They were eventually rewarded for their spirited fightback when William Wright turned in a cross to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

In the final moments Freeland sprung another counter attack to put the game beyond Watlington and the home side were able to celebrate passage to the cup final, while Watlington were left ruing what might have been.