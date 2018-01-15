Grant's strike not enough as Hurricanes suffer first league defeat of the season

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s suffered their first league defeat of the campaign on Saturday losing 2-1 at home to BADSHOT LEAS U15s.

Following a four-week break, the Hurricanes looked rusty and conceded an early goal after a poor start at Jubilee Park.

Archie Barker nearly put the home side on level terms but his shot slid past the post to safety. Some more poor defending from Henley gifted another goal to Badshot who finished the first-half two goals up.

Henley were much improved in the second half with Felix Grant converting well from the left hand side of the 18 yard box to get within touching distance of Badshot. However, Badshot’s solid defence proved impenetrable and Henley were unable to capitalise on their improved performance.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U9s went down to a 3-2 East Berks League Cup defeat at BERKS COUNTY SCORPIONS U9s at Ascot last Saturday.

In the first quarter the Hotspurs created some good chances with Joseph Woolhouse going close following a pass from Aedan Griggs while Ben Adshead also tested the home keeper.

Max Sheriff and Corey Sartin worked well in defence, but the Scorpions managed to score from a corner. Shortly after Joseph Woolhouse levelled the scores for the visitors following another good pass from Griggs.

In the second quarter Ben Adshead came on as a striker for the Hotspurs and created several good chances. Towards the end of this quarter George Slater went down injured but the referee played on and the Scorpions broke away to score. Early on in the third quarter the Scorpions extended their lead to 3-1 with a well-taken goal.

The Hotspurs countered after a Scorpions corner and Finn Dimmestol’s shot at goal went narrowly past the post. Joseph Woolhouse, Max Sheriff and Dimmestol played well together and their interactions almost resulted in a goal.

Max Sheriff initiated many of the attacks and was in top form. A fine one-two between Joseph Woolhouse and Arthur Edwards was also impressive but did not result in a goal.

In the last quarter the Hotspurs created many chances before Griggs managed to pull a goal back following a Henley throw-in.

However, the Scorpions had some strong defenders and the Hotspurs were unable to grab an equaliser.

They successfully managed to take the sting out of the attackers’ tails and sadly the end result was 3-2 for the Scorpions.

With one more cup game to go, of four in total, there still remains a chance that the Hotspurs can progress to the next round.