Monday, 15 January 2018

Stars match abandoned

THE persistent wet weather resulted in a number of fixtures being postponed last Sunday including SC United’s Division 1 clash at Pangbourne and Basildon Barbarians as well as
Henley Town’s Industrial Cup match at home to Coley Park.

Meanwhile the Senior Division clash between GHANA STARS and visitors EMMER GREEN was abandoned after 50 minutes. The home side appeared to have an issue with making a substitution which resulted in the whole side leaving the pitch.

The league will make a decision on the outcome of the match which had seen two goals from Daniel Donegan and one from Ryan Adams give Emmer Green a 3-1 half-time lead.

