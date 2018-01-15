Bullett fires home hat-trick as league leaders march on

PREMIER Division leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW came roaring out of the starting blocks at the start of the new year to brush aside visitors WRAYSBURY last Saturday.

Home skipper for the day, Andy Bullett, who celebrated his 41st birthday in the week, helped himself to a first-half hat-trick on his way to his man-of-the-match award.

The match was only five minutes old when Woodcote, totally dominant from the start, took the lead — Jake Tucke found Frank Dillon who provided an emphatic finish. It was almost 2-0 within a minute, with Bullett putting the ball in the net, but being adjudged offside.

Wraysbury then had a brief attacking flurry in which Kane Roberts was called upon to make an important save. But on 15 minutes the score was 1-1 when, following a corner the ball was cleared, but was adjudged by the linesman to have crossed the line.

Within the next minute, both Frank Dillon and Negus Williams-McCabe saw shots cannon off the bar to safety, but on 17 minutes Woodcote’s lead was restored. Bullett put his body on the line to beat the defender to the ball from Frank Dillon’s cross to score at the near post.

For the rest of the half, Wraysbury were totally outclassed and the goals came at regular intervals. Bullett added to his tally when, after a slick move started by the excellent Darren Russell, Mike Davies provided the perfect cross, for his close-range finish.

On 25 minutes, the scoreline read 4-1. Woodcote were awarded a free kick inside their own area and Darren Russell’s kick was completely misjudged by the Wraysbury keeper and finished up in the net for a 50-yard goal.

In the 35th minute, Bullett completed his hat-trick supplying the finishing touch with Frank Dillon the provider once again, having been put in the clear by a terrific crossfield pass from Jake Tucker.

There was still time before the interval to make it 6-1 and this time Bullett turned provider. Davies sent over a good cross from the right, Bullett cleverly pulled it back and Williams-McCabe was on hand to fire home.

In the second half Wraysbury, with nothing to lose became more adventurous and competitive and hit back twice in the first 10 minutes to make it 6-3.

However, on 65 minutes Williams-McCabe scored after yet more good work by Davies to make it 7-3. The final quarter of the match saw a couple of good saves from Roberts as Wraysbury tried manfully to narrow the gap and Williams McCabe might have achieved his hat-trick but for a really good save from the Wraysbury keeper.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES went down 5-1 at BRIMPTON ATHLETIC.

The visitors conceded two early goals before pulling one back through Nick Itta. A fortunate third goal took the wind out of Woodcote’s sails and two more goals were added to give the home side an emphatic victory.

GORING UNITED increased their lead at the top of Division 3 to five points after winning 2-1 at second placed MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

Jack Purser put the visitors into the lead after just five minutes before the home side equalised on the half hour mark. Purser netted his second and his side’s winning goal on 65 minutes.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE’S match at BRAYBROOKE was abandoned after the Jamie Elston suffered a broken ankle for the visitors after 40 minutes. Wargrave were leading the match 2-1 at the time.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 3-1 home defeat against MAIDENHEAD TOWN A. Matthew Norman netted the home side’s goal.