End of era

FORMER Henley Town secretary and committee member Tony Kingston stepped from his post with the club after 36 years following a recent committee meeting.

Kingston had stepped down from secretary — following 26 years service in the post — at last year’s annual general meeting where he took up the role of match day programme editor until the club pulled out of the Hellenic League last month.

Kingston was not the current secretary of the club as stated in last week’s Henley Standard. The current secretary is Debbie Blackall.