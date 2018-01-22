Free-scoring Emmer Green take derby day honours with nine-goal rout

UNDEFEATED EMMER GREEN rattled home nine unanswered goals away to local rivals KIDMORE END/THE MOD in their Senior Division clash on Sunday.

Ryan Adams opened the scoring for the visitors at Gallowstree Common, poking home from close range. Jordan Lovelock doubled Emmer Green’s lead with a solo effort winning the ball on the wing, taking on three players before coolly firing home into the bottom corner of the net. Luke Donegan was bought down in the box and brother Daniel stepped up to score the resulting penalty to make it 3-0. Kidmore End/The Mod were reduced to 10 men soon after when a player was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ciaran Crean. Emmer Green took advantage of the extra man as Adams scored his second of the match to put his side 4-0 up at half-time.

Emmer Green were firing on all cylinders in the second half playing downhill and Adams completed his hat-trick after picking up the ball from Daniel Donegan to fire home in the bottom corner.

John Donegan made it 6-0 with a header from a corner and goalkeeper Jamie Froude made it seven from the spot when Adams was bundled over in the box.

Emmer Green scored another penalty when a Kidmore End/The Mod player handled on the line and was sent off to reduce his side to nine men. Daniel Donegan scored the resulting spot kick. Jordan Cox made it 9-0 beating a defender in the box then the keeper to complete the scoring.

SC UNITED recorded their second Division 1 win of the season as they triumphed 4-1 at WS HOBNOB.