Hearn wraps up scoring for Hotspurs

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U16s secured a 3-1 East Berks League win against ASCOT U16s at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley were on the attack from the start and within 15 minutes of the game starting had three shots on goal as Alfie Hearn, Henry Partridge and Josh Le Beigge all hit the post.

Soon after Partridge had a shot on goal which was saved but reacted quickly to score the follow-up. Ascot put pressure on Henley but the defence of Ben Harrison and Elias Madzar and a good save by Matthew Balchin remained solid as the hosts led 1-0 at half-time.

The second half saw constant pressure from the Hotspurs and Sam Jarvis doubled his side’s lead with an assist from Hearn to put the home side 2-0 up.

Ascot pulled a goal back before Jarvis had three shots on goal saved by the visiting keeper. Hearn wrapped up the scoring for the Hotspurs soon after.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s moved back to the top of the East Berks League table with a convincing 7-1 victory against HOLYPORT MEMORIAL U15s.

Henley started well and some early pressure resulted in a goal for Sonny Martin who bundled the ball into the back of the net.

The Hurricanes rarely looked under threat with their defence untroubled for large periods of the game. However, when put under pressure the Henley back line of Owen Simmons, Liam Hilditch, Henry Lenthall, Felix Butterworth and Phil Hayes coped well.

Man-of-the-match Hayes capped a fine performance by bravely heading away from under the nose of one of the Holyport forwards.

Jem McAllister revelled in a more advanced position from central midfield and was rewarded with four goals, the best of which lobbing the keeper with a cushioned volley in the first half.

Ben Hudson and Butterworth added to the haul with well taken finishes to take the game out of reach of Holyport.