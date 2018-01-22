Houseman's hat-trick keeps side on course for double

ROTHERFIELD UNITED picked up a point in their Division 1 clash with WESTWOOD UNITED RESERVES at Bishopswood last Saturday.

Westwood took the lead when a cross to the back post was headed back across goal into the net.

Rotherfield equalised when Dan Sporle and Joe Newman combined with a one-two and Newman finished from a tight angle just before half-time.

Rotherfield raced into a 3-1 lead when Newman finished well from the edge of the box and Sporle nipped in at the front post and caused confusion with defence and keeper and the ball rolled in.

Some sloppy defending by the hosts led to them letting the lead slip and although Newman had several good chances to regain the advantage he was unable to capitalise.

Daniel Houseman was the hat-trick hero for GORING UNITED who remain on course for a league and cup double after he helped his side to a 6-2 Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup first round win at HENLEY TOWN RESERVES’ Triangle Ground. Freddie Bermingham, Javier Marzo and Jack Ploszynski were also on target for the visitors.

The home side gave debuts to Brendan Keene and Aiden Rushton while Taylor Christopher took over in goal while the visitors went into the match with six regular players missing.

Goring United started brightly and took advantage of their early pressure to take the lead after just three minutes.

Five minutes later Henley equalised when Owen Darani down the right hand side crossed the ball for Nick Holzer who fired home from 30 yards out.

The visitors continually caught Henley in possession as they rattled in four goals to lead 5-1 at half-time.

Henley upped their game in the second half and pulled a goal back on 65 minutes when a Holzer corner was headed home by Rushton at the near post. Soon after Rushton tested the home keeper again but was denied a second goal. With Henley pushing for a third goal United broke away to score their sixth of the game secure their place in the next round of the competition where they will travel to Newbury Reserves. Mckie Twigger put in a good display for the hosts while Houseman and Williams impressed for the visitors.

GORING UNITED RESERVES made it a cup double winning weekend for the club as they ran out 3-1 winners at WOODLEY UNITED B in the Berkshire Trophy Centre Junior Cup quarter-finals. Daniel Reynolds, Jonathan Nicholas and Adam Ellis all scored first-half goals for the visitors.