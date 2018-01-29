Monday, 29 January 2018

Clark is spot on as Rotherfield progress

ROTHERFIELD UNITED progressed to the next round of the Reading Challenge Junior Cup last Saturday after beating 1-0 away at BERKSHIRE COUNTY RESERVES.

The visitors took the lead just before half time when Dan Sporle was bundled over in the box. Jamie Clark stepped up and dispatched the penalty. Both teams had chances in the second half and the final 20 minutes was end to end, but Rothefield held on to progress to the next round.

Max Grandison was man-of-the-match for the visitors for his commanding centre back performance.

