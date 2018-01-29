League leaders Goring United slip to second loss of season

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
THE continued wet weather caused the postponement of nine matches in the league last weekend, the biggest casualty being the Premier Division top-of-the-table clash between second placed Wright and Unity Sports and league leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row.
Of the matches that did take place, Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat against mid-table HURST A. The only goal of the match came in the second half. Meanwhile GORING UNITED RESERVES moved up to third place in Division 4 after picking up a point from their 2-2 draw at HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT. Josh Hanton and David Woodley were the scorers for the visitors with all four goals being scored in the first half.
29 January 2018
More News:
Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
POLL: Have your say