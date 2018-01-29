League leaders Goring United slip to second loss of season

THE continued wet weather caused the postponement of nine matches in the league last weekend, the biggest casualty being the Premier Division top-of-the-table clash between second placed Wright and Unity Sports and league leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row.

Of the matches that did take place, Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat against mid-table HURST A. The only goal of the match came in the second half. Meanwhile GORING UNITED RESERVES moved up to third place in Division 4 after picking up a point from their 2-2 draw at HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT. Josh Hanton and David Woodley were the scorers for the visitors with all four goals being scored in the first half.