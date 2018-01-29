Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

League leaders Goring United slip to second loss of season

League leaders Goring United slip to second loss of season

THE continued wet weather caused the postponement of nine matches in the league last weekend, the biggest casualty being the Premier Division top-of-the-table clash between second placed Wright and Unity Sports and league leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row.

Of the matches that did take place, Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat against mid-table HURST A. The only goal of the match came in the second half. Meanwhile GORING UNITED RESERVES moved up to third place in Division 4 after picking up a point from their 2-2 draw at HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT. Josh Hanton and David Woodley were the scorers for the visitors with all four goals being scored in the first half.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33