Fuller nets double hat-trick for free-scoring Goring

PREMIER Division top-of-the-table side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW put in an impressive performance, particularly in the first half, to run out 4-2 winners away against a spirited COOKHAM DEAN side last Saturday.

From the start the visitors dominated and might have taken the lead after 15 minutes when Mike Davies found himself in space but screwed his shot just wide.

Cookham’s respite was short-lived as the impressive Negus Williams McCabe gave Woodcote the lead on 20 minutes. He received the ball from Jake Dillon and appeared to be surrounded by defenders, but somehow wriggled free and shot home with the help of a slight deflection.

On 25 minutes Woodcote increased their lead with a wonder goal when Sam Tucker won the ball in his own half, strode forward, brushed off the challenges of three home players and slotted past the keeper.

The lead was almost increased in the first minute of the second half when a Mike Davies shot beat the home keeper but was stopped on the line by a defender. Davies was not to be denied three minutes later after he latched on to a great pass from Andy Bullett, rounded the keeper and slotted home for 3-0.

As Woodcote tired and the pace dropped Cookham launched a belated challenge, and they reduced the arrears on 70 minutes with a good shot from the edge of the area. However, any nerves Woodcote might have begun to display were soon dispelled as substitute James Worsfold, introduced a couple of minutes earlier, scored a fine goal from Jake Dillon’s pass.

With five minutes remaining, Cookham reduced the arrears from the penalty spot after Tommy Chapman brought down a home forward.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES’ poor run of results continued as they went down 2-0 at MARLOW UNITED RESERVES.

This match, Marlow’s home game, was played at the Oratory School in Woodcote after their home pitch was declared unfit and with Woodcote Recreation Ground unavailable.

Sam Fuller netted six goals whilst his twin brother, Ben, helped himself to a brace as Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED eased to 10-0 home win against WARGRAVE.

United’s other twin-brother pairing of Jack and Tom Purser performed well as the hosts went into half-time leading 4-0 with Sam Fuller having scored a hat-trick and Javier Marzo netting on 45 minutes. In the second half Sam Fuller netted a further three goals before Marzo made it 8-0 with his second of the game. Substitute Ben Fuller scored twice late in the game to complete the rout in a game that saw home goalkeeper Rob Perry pull off several good saves to keep a clean sheet.

A last minute header by Mckie Twigger ensured HENLEY TOWN RESERVES secured all three points after running out 4-3 winners at WOODLEY UNITED A.

Henley found themselves under pressure early in the game and went a goal down when a 25-yard shot beat Lucas Romero Jinks in the Henley goal. The home side continued to dominate with Jinks pulling off a good one-on-one save while Matt Eggleton cleared the ball off the line for the visitors.

Henley thought they had equalised soon after when a through ball by Arron Finch found Nick Holzer who was brought down on the edge of the area. Just as Holzer was fouled the ball fell to Ram Kumar who fired home but the goal was ruled out as the referee had simultaneously blown his whistle for the foul and awarded Town a free-kick on the edge area.

On 15 minutes Ram Kumar was brought down in the area and Holzer fired home from the penalty spot to equalise for Henley.

Kuma then put Henley ahead with the goal of the game as he took the ball past three Woodley players before firing home on 35 minutes. Woodley upped the pressure after half-time and pulled a goal back to make it 2-2. Soon after the hosts took the lead from the penalty spot after a home player was fouled. Jinks got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep the ball out as the hosts led 3-2.

Henley hit back with five minutes of the match remaining to level the scores once again with Finch scoring from a free kick.

In the last minute of the game Twigger was brought back on as a substitute and was first to the ball from a Holzer corner to score the decisive goal in a match that saw Daniel York and Josh Mills put in good performances for the visitors.