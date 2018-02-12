Cup defeat

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
FRANK DILLON played for 72 minutes of last Saturday’s Thames Valley Premier League Representative FA Inter League Cup quarter-final clash against the Amateur Combination League.
Dillon, who plays for Premier Division league leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row, saw his Thames Valley League side crash out of the competition after going down to a 5-4 defeat at Corinthians Casuals’ ground in Tolworth.
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say