NPL have no answer to Hurricanes

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s inflicted a crushing 11-0 defeat on home side NPL YOUTH BLUE U16s in the East Berks League last Saturday.

Thanks to efforts from coach, Matt Jones, Henley were able to field a team of 11 men with Jem McAllister and Felix Butterworth stepping up from the U15 Henley Hurricanes team to provide valuable support.

As the score line suggests Henley dismantled the home side with a dominant and superior display in all aspects of the game.

Playing on an impressive 3G pitch enabled the visitors to demonstrate the best qualities of their football: crisp and accurate passing, speed of attack, and a disciplined and well organised team structure.

In the fifth minute Gabriel Langford burst out of midfield with one of his trademark dribbling runs to lay the ball off to Pawel Kaczorowski who calmly drove home past the keeper.

Four minutes later, and in a mirror image of the first goal, Pawel added number two. By this point Henley were firing on all cylinders, applying constant pressure, peppering the NPL goal with shots from around the box, and the rock solid and well organised defensive line of Alec Strickson, Victor Sanchez, Seemit Gurung and Ed Lawrence pushing up past the half way line.

Goal number three came from Lawrence, who came up for a corner kick taken by Jake Jones, heading the home for his first goal of the season. Henley made it 4-0 courtesy of McAllister who struck the ball first time from Jones’s pass across the 18 yard box, straight into the top right corner.

Having provided two assists, it was Jones who then added goals five, with an assist from Langford, and six through the keeper’s legs, in the 30th and 33rd minutes. McAllister powered in number seven into the top left hand corner from outside the box.

The second half saw Jones sealing his hat-trick with a shot in off the post, following another assist from Langford. Ethan Pearce added to the goal tally, adding the ninth from inside the six yard box in the 48th minute.

Ben Stodolnic continued to battle in central midfield and a tactical switch, moving Sanchez into the right side of the midfield, allowed him to use his pace and power to threaten the NPL defence. Sanchez’s attacking runs were rewarded with both the 10th and 11th goals. Man-of-the-match for Henley was goalkeeper Sam Butler who kept his sixth clean sheet of the season.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U14s continued their winning run at the top of Division 4 with a 5-2 home win against HURST TWYFORD HURRICANES U14s at Jubilee Park.

It was a subdued performance by Henley, who despite starting slowly managed to take the lead through a Charlie Strachan-Jarvis penalty. However, they let their rivals back in to the game after the opposition striker charged down a clearance and rolled the ball into the net.

Things didn’t get much better for Henley in the second half as they conceded a well-taken second goal, but this seemed to spark them into action. They struck back through Georg Gudjohnsen-Mitchell to level the game halfway through the second half.

Once they were back on level terms Henley started to play the flowing football they are capable of. They scored a further three goals in quick succession through a Georg Gudjohnsen-Mitchell penalty, a sweetly struck shot by Tristan Flower from the edge of the box and a nicely taken goal from George Weller to cap his man-of-the-match performance and wrap up the win.