Sykes torments visitors as Town win

ONCE again the wet weather caused havoc with fixtures with only two matches taking place in the top two divisions.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN, playing their first league match since November last year, ran out 2-1 winners at home to SPENCERS WOOD.

The home side made a bright start to the match and put the visitors under pressure but were unable to convert any of their numerous chances as the match remained goalless at half-time.

The game continued much the same in the second half with Henley creating most of the chances.

The constant pressure paid off when a quick throw-out from goalkeeper Charlie York was taken under control by Thomas Chaplin on the left wing. Chaplin did well to hold up play before releasing Dan Sykes on his outside who went on to beat three Spencers Wood defenders and break into the box where he squared a pass to Hugh Barklem who turned his man before slotting into the bottom corner.

Sykes was again tormenting the opponents’ defence with his driving runs forward and was fouled 20 yards out from goal. The resulting free kick was dispatched into the far left corner by Jack Beales direct from the free kick.

Spencers Wood created a good chance to get back into the game but were denied by a good save by York.

Late in the match a Spencers Wood midfielder won the ball on the halfway and broke forward and released his striker through on goal whose initial shot was saved well by York at his front post but it was latched on to by an incoming midfielder who slotted home the rebound.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED moved off the foot of the table after running out 2-0 winners at AFC BURGHFIELD RESERVES.