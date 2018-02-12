Ross nets four as United put on a five-star display

CHRIS ROSS netted four goals as ROTHERFIELD UNITED recorded their second Division 1 win of the season last Saturday as they thrashed HURST 5-1 at Bishopswood.

Ross netted twice in the first half to put United 2-0 up before Hurst pulled a goal back early in the second half.

Ross completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot on 53 minutes before Daniel Sporle made it 4-1 five minutes later. Ross completed the scoring with his fourth of the match on 63 minutes.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES picked up a point as they drew 4-4 at MORTIMER RESERVES.

Two goals by Liam Baker and one each for Bailey Goodenough and Ryan Corbett ensured a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Nick Holzer scored a hat-trick to help HENLEY TOWN RESERVES to a comfortable 5-0 win at TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES.

The visitors settled into the match well with Craig Trimmings and Callum Butler looking solid at central defence.

The visitors took the lead when Dudley Powell picked the ball up in midfield and unleashed a 25-yard shot which the home keeper parried only for the ball to fall to Holzer who tapped home from close range. Moments later Henley thought they had doubled their lead when Holzer had the ball in the net once again but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Henley eventually made it 2-0 when Michel Millington went on a mazy run from midfield, beating several Taplow players before being brought down in the area. Holzer scored from the resulting penalty.

Holzer completed his hat-trick when good inter-play by Arron Finch and Millington led to a through ball to the striker who beat the keeper to make it 3-0.

Just before half-time Owen Darani won the ball in his own half and went on a run, beating several players before eventually being hauled down in the Taplow penalty area. This time Finch stepped up and slotted home from the penalty spot.

Taplow started the second half brightly forcing Henley keeper Lucas Romero Jinks into pulling off a couple of saves early on.

The visitors made it 5-0 when, from a Taplow corner, Darani and Nico Cheesman combined to take the ball up the pitch. Eventually Cheesman put in a cross for Finch to tap home.

In Division 4 Jack Purser netted a second half hat-trick in just 10 minutes as GORING UNITED RESERVES beat visitors WOODLEY UNITED B 7-2 at Upper Red Cross Road. The visitors took the lead before Daniel Carter equalised for Goring on the stroke of half-time. In the second half Purser netted three times on 55, 60 and 65 minutes to put his side 4-1 up. Woodley pulled a goal back before Jonathan Nicholas, Marley Max Ipinson and Javier Marzo all netted for the hosts to complete the rout.