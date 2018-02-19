Maidenhead Town sink league leaders United

THE wet and cold weather continued to cause havoc last Saturday with a number of matches throughout the league being postponed.

Premier Division league leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row were awarded the points from their home match with Taplow United who couldn’t raise a side.

Meanwhile in Division 3 GORING UNITED slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against promotion rivals MAIDENHEAD TOWN.

The visitors took the lead in the first half before Marley Ipinson equalised on 70 minutes for the hosts.

Maidenhead restored their lead five minutes later before adding their third goal of the game on 80 minutes to secure the points.