Spot-on McAllister keeps his cool to secure points for Hotspurs

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s ran out 4-0 winners away at WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK U18s in Division 1 of the East Berks League last Saturday.

Going into the match this was the third meeting between the two sides with both teams having won one match each previously.

Henley, with only 11 available players, started well and took the lead through James Goulden which was extended after Harry Roe’s 25 yard shot.

Wokingham were reduced to 10 players before half time after a player received a red card for violent conduct.

The Hurricanes went further ahead when Ryan Lynskey scored from a corner and the game was sealed with a George Carder goal.

The Hurricanes worked hard to manage the game out, ending with only nine players on the pitch following injuries, the most notable being a dislocated shoulder for keeper Henry Harmer, which will keep him out for several weeks.

AFC Henley Hurricanes U18s: Henry Harmer, Ryan Lynskey, Emil Rayfield, Max Gosby, James Goulden, Joe Neighbour, Harry Green, Alex Martinez, George Carder, Harry Roe, Ben Goddard.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s made it seven East Berks League wins on the spin as they triumphed 3-1 at CALCOT ROYALS U16s.

Henley dominated in the opening period displaying the greater intensity and flare, fast and accurate passing and incisive attacking runs into the heart of the opposition defence.

The visitors sat back noticeably in the second half, but victory had effectively been sealed after 30 minutes of play.

Thanks to the quality of Gabriel Langford and Ben Stodolonic, Henley dominated and bossed the midfield area, with a series of runs and threaded passes to Pawel Kaczorowski and Jake Jones providing several goal-scoring opportunities.

Henley opened the scoring in the second minute when a corner taken by Jones was headed down by Ed Lawrence to the feet of Kaczorowski, who steered the ball into the heart of the goal. Kaczorowski added his second eight minutes later, heading the ball into the corner of the goal from a cross whipped in by Langford.

Despite threatening runs from Calcot Royals down the left flank, neutralised by the defensive line of Hilary Lunn, Alec Strickson, Ethan Pearce and Lawrence, Henley stunned Calcot with a third goal in the 30th minute, when a free kick driven into the box by man-of-the-match Langford was drilled home by Christian Oswald.

The second half saw a few tactical switches: Sam Alexander replaced Jones in attack who had been carrying an injury throughout the match, with Jones replacing Sam Clark in midfield later in the game.

With a comfortable lead and lower energy levels from Henley on an increasingly boggy pitch, Calcot were able to force their way back into the match. They were rewarded with a goal in the 63rd minute when the Henley defence failed to clear their lines. Although Henley’s football was less potent in the second half, they were able to do what they have done consistently throughout the season, and close out the game with another win.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s came from 3-1 down to run out 4-3 winners at home to MAIDENHEAD MAGPIES U13s.

The Hotspurs started the match well and took the lead with a Archie Smith strike. However, moments later against the run of play a slip in the Hotspurs defence let Maidenhead in to equalise. The first half ended all square.

The second half started with both sides having chances but it was Maidenhead who took advantage and scored twice to lead 3-1. With 20 minutes to go the fightback began with goals from Tyler Chidwick and Sam Houldsworth-Bianek. With the surge in confidence another attack followed and Tyler Chidwick was fouled in the box. Danny McAllister stepped up and coolly placed the spot kick in the top right hand corner.

Hotspurs held on and ran out winners with in a clash that saw Aiken named man-of-the-match.