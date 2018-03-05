Jake tucks home final goal as Emmer Green move top

EMMER GREEN replaced visitors DEE ROAD RANGERS at the top of the Senior Division following their 4-1 win on Sunday.

The hosts started the better of the two sides and went a goal ahead after just three minutes when Ryan Adams got on the end of a good ball from Jordan Cox.

Emmer Green had the better of the early stages but couldn’t take the advantage and Dee Road equalised on the half-hour mark to put the sides level at the break.

John Donegan put Emmer Green ahead when he headed home a Jake Tucker corner. With 20 minutes remaining the home side scored a third when Dave Kingham collected a pass from Craig Fitzpatrick and hit home from just outside the box with Adams following up closing to make sure Kingham’s shot crossed that line.

Emmer Green weren’t finished and Jake Tucker made sure of the points with the goal of the game scoring his first for the club against his old team, turning sweetly and firing into the far corner.

HENLEY TOWN remain bottom of Division 1 after going down 3-2 at home THE BULL.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 half-time lead with goals from Dan Hayden and Hugh Barklem.

In the second half the visitors dominated as they rattled in three unanswered goals to secure the points. The scoreline could have been worse for Henley had it not been for Charlie York saving a penalty.

Elsewhere in the division SC UNITED went down to a 3-1 defeat against WOODLEY WANDERERS RESERVES at Bishopswood.