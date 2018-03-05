Fuller bags hat-trick as league leaders march on

ROTHERFIELD UNITED picked up a much-needed point from their Division 1 clash away at READING YMCA RAPIDS last Saturday in a match that saw Scott Brown score for the visitors after 65 minutes.

Sam Fuller was the hat-trick hero as Division 3 league leaders GORING UNITED eased to a 6-0 win away to basement side HIGHMOOR/IBIS ATHLETIC.

Sam Fuller netted twice in the first half to put the visitors 2-0 ahead at the interval.

Benjamin Fuller made it 3-0 early in the second half before Sam Fuller completed his hat-trick soon after. George O’Brien and Marley Ipinson netted United’s other goals to complete the rout.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES moved up to third place in the table thanks to a 4-1 home win against TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES.

The home side gave first starts to the season to Aiden Rushton and Roshan Shepherd in what turned out to be a patchy start to the match.

Henley took the lead on 15 minutes when defender Josh Mills made a run and crossed the ball into the penalty area where Shepherd bundled home for his first goal for the club.

Five minutes later Arron Finch made it 2-0 when he quickest to react as he lobbed the visiting goalkeeper who was off his line following a goal kick.

On the half hour mark Nick Holzer made it 3-0 when he headed home a Finch cross following a good run down the left wing. A minute before the interval Taplow were given a lifeline when a poor back pass was intercepted by a striker who calmly slotted past Lucas Jinks in Henley goal.

Both sides created chances in the second half but it was Henley who got on the score sheet once more when debutant Arron Stevens played a through to Aiden Rushton who fired home on 70 minutes.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE ran out 3-1 winners away to HURST A.

The visitors created some early chances but Hurst took the lead in the first half from a scrappy corner. Wargrave continued to make chances and equalised when James Pople converted a penalty won by Callum Alliston to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half started scrappily and both teams were making half chances until Wargrave took control. Tom Bray scored from a Pople corner before adding his second with a long distance effort after a poor clearance from the keeper. In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to promotion-chasing league leaders TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.